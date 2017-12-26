Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2017 at 4:16 pm

Producer Randall Emmett & Actress Ambyr Childers Finalize Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers are no longer married, officially.

The 46-year-old Power producer and the 29-year-old Ray Donovan actress have officially finalized their divorce, according to TMZ.

The divorce has been settled privately, and all the terms are confidential, including their spousal and child support agreement.

The two first got married in 2009 before separating in 2016. They filed for divorce in January of 2017. They have two children together.

Randall was spotted kissing Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules at the beginning of December at an event in Beverly Hills.
