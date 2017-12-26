Rihanna Mourns Death of Her Cousin, Killed in Gun Violence

Rihanna is mourning the sudden death of her cousin.

The 29-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday night (December 28) to share a heartfelt post to her cousin – sharing that she was just celebrating Christmas with him and her family in Barbados – while also calling for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence,” Rihanna wrote along with the photos in gallery below with her cousin.

As of right now, no other information about Rihanna‘s cousin’s death is known.

Our thoughts are with Rihanna and her family at this time.