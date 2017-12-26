Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 11:41 pm

Rihanna Mourns Death of Her Cousin, Killed in Gun Violence

Rihanna Mourns Death of Her Cousin, Killed in Gun Violence

Rihanna is mourning the sudden death of her cousin.

The 29-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday night (December 28) to share a heartfelt post to her cousin – sharing that she was just celebrating Christmas with him and her family in Barbados – while also calling for an end to gun violence.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence,” Rihanna wrote along with the photos in gallery below with her cousin.

As of right now, no other information about Rihanna‘s cousin’s death is known.

Our thoughts are with Rihanna and her family at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna mourns the death of her cousin due gun violence 02
rihanna mourns the death of her cousin due gun violence 03
rihanna mourns the death of her cousin due gun violence 04

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Curt Noydb

    Damn white people…oops…never mind