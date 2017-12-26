Top Stories
Tue, 26 December 2017 at 7:35 pm

Simon Cowell Co-Hosts Dog Rehoming Charity Event With Family in Barbados!

Simon Cowell Co-Hosts Dog Rehoming Charity Event With Family in Barbados!

Simon Cowell and his family showed up for an amazing cause!

The 58-year-old X Factor judge co-hosted a gala with Professor Jonathan Shalit to support K9 Friends, a dog rehoming and neutering charity on Saturday (December 23) at the Apes Hill Country Club in Bridgetown, Barbados.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Simon Cowell

Over 300 people turned out to support the great cause and bid on many valuable auction items.

Simon‘s partner Lauren Silverman also attended, and pledged £5000 for 2 VIP tickets to the opening night of Harry Potter on Broadway.

Simon and Lauren‘s three-year-old son Eric played with the dogs all night, and also gave his dad a high-five when Lauren bought the Harry Potter tickets. Too cute!
simon cowell charity event barbados dogs 01
simon cowell charity event barbados dogs 02
simon cowell charity event barbados dogs 03
simon cowell charity event barbados dogs 04
simon cowell charity event barbados dogs 05

Photos: BACKGRID
