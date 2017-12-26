Stranger Things' David Harbour Talks Embracing His 'Dad Bod'

David Harbour is opening up about embracing his body and being considered a sex symbol, despite not having a six pack.

The 42-year-old Stranger Things actor, who will next star in the Hellboy remake, joked about having love handles and a “dad bod.”

“In this business, certainly it’s a lot crazier for women than it is for men, but there’s such a thing where there’s a lot of judgment on the way you look, and on your body,” David told Variety. “The fact is for years I had been trapped in a certain narcissism and a desire to have a certain body and look sexy. The fact that I got famous and become a sex symbol around my normal frumpy love-handled self is so gratifying. And dare I say culturally gratifying as well.”

“What makes someone sexy in my mind is who they are. It’s not necessarily how they look. If you have a dad bod, if you wear it well, and still shake your hips pretty good, I feel like you too can be a sex symbol!” he added. “I think that’s what we should venerate as sexy. Not people who eat organic chicken all day and spend nine hours at the gym. That’s not a society that I really care about.”

David might not have a dad bod for much longer as he has been working hard in the gym with trainer Don Saladino. See a photo below!