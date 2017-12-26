Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Stranger Things' David Harbour Talks Embracing His 'Dad Bod'

Stranger Things' David Harbour Talks Embracing His 'Dad Bod'

David Harbour is opening up about embracing his body and being considered a sex symbol, despite not having a six pack.

The 42-year-old Stranger Things actor, who will next star in the Hellboy remake, joked about having love handles and a “dad bod.”

“In this business, certainly it’s a lot crazier for women than it is for men, but there’s such a thing where there’s a lot of judgment on the way you look, and on your body,” David told Variety. “The fact is for years I had been trapped in a certain narcissism and a desire to have a certain body and look sexy. The fact that I got famous and become a sex symbol around my normal frumpy love-handled self is so gratifying. And dare I say culturally gratifying as well.”

“What makes someone sexy in my mind is who they are. It’s not necessarily how they look. If you have a dad bod, if you wear it well, and still shake your hips pretty good, I feel like you too can be a sex symbol!” he added. “I think that’s what we should venerate as sexy. Not people who eat organic chicken all day and spend nine hours at the gym. That’s not a society that I really care about.”

David might not have a dad bod for much longer as he has been working hard in the gym with trainer Don Saladino. See a photo below!

