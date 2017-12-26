The 'Mad About You' Revival Might Become a Reality!

Is Mad About You coming back to a TV screen near you? That dream just got even closer for fans of the original show!

The American sitcom, which ran from 1992 to 1999, may be brought back for a limited run. Informal talks have reportedly begun between Sony and the show’s leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, according to TVLine.

The new episodes could potentially revolve around Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome.

Paul recently teased that concept while doing promo for Stranger Things 2.

“If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it…to me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of,” he told People.

