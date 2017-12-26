Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

The 'Mad About You' Revival Might Become a Reality!

Is Mad About You coming back to a TV screen near you? That dream just got even closer for fans of the original show!

The American sitcom, which ran from 1992 to 1999, may be brought back for a limited run. Informal talks have reportedly begun between Sony and the show’s leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, according to TVLine.

The new episodes could potentially revolve around Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome.

Paul recently teased that concept while doing promo for Stranger Things 2.

“If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it…to me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of,” he told People.

Would you like to see a Mad About You revival? Sound off in the comments!
