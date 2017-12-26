Tiffany Trump Wears Bikini Alongside Ivanka in Post-Christmas Video
Tiffany Trump and sister Ivanka Trump are relaxing together during Christmas week at their dad’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Tiffany, 24, shared a video of her and Ivanka, 36, catching some sun together while in their swimsuits. The song “O Holy Night” is playing in the background of the video and the words “Merry Christmas” are written in a graphic.
Ivanka hasn’t reshared the post, but she instead decided to share photos of her husband Jared Kushner on a fishing trip with son Joseph, 4.
“To any kid, this fish is a trophy!” she wrote.
