Tom Brady Makes His Famous Biscuits on Christmas with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady‘s diet has become a big talking point in the sports world for how strict he is about what he puts into his body – but his grandma’s biscuits are an exception!

Gisele Bundchen posted a series of videos showing Tom hard at work in the kitchen making the biscuits on Christmas day.

If you remember, back on Thanksgiving, Tom posted on Instagram, “As a young boy, my favorite part of every holiday was eating my Grandma’s biscuits. The first question I would ask when I walked into her apartment was ‘Grandma, did you make biscuits for me’…and of course, she always did. She is resting in Heaven now but she would be happy to know that her tradition lives on in our house. My biscuits don’t taste nearly as good as hers but after being smothered in butter and syrup.”

Tom‘s New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski heard so much about the famous biscuits on Thanksgiving, he told the media, “He was bragging about them today and I told him to bring some in and he’s like ‘they were so good they were all eaten.’ So I told him to make some more. I’m not lying. That’s dead serious what happened. If he doesn’t bring some in there’s going to be some problems.”