Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, &amp; Honorees!

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 3:05 pm

Vincent Cassel Keeps His Shirt Unbuttoned in Brazil!

Vincent Cassel Keeps His Shirt Unbuttoned in Brazil!

It’s warm in Brazil, and Vincent Cassel is definitely enjoying the weather!

The 51-year-old Jason Bourne actor and his girlfriend Tina Kunakey were spotted strolling through the neighborhood of Leblon on Saturday (December 23) in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vincent Cassel

Vincent is currently filming L’Empereur de Paris.

“O garotao de Ipanema… 📷 by BGP #backinrioooo” Vincent wrote on his Instagram along with a stylish photo of himself. Check out his post below!

A post shared by Vincent Cassel (@vincentcassel) on

Just Jared on Facebook
vincent cassel shirtless 01
vincent cassel shirtless 02
vincent cassel shirtless 03
vincent cassel shirtless 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Shirtless, Vincent Cassel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Bárbara Brandão

    Beautiful men