Vincent Cassel Keeps His Shirt Unbuttoned in Brazil!

It’s warm in Brazil, and Vincent Cassel is definitely enjoying the weather!

The 51-year-old Jason Bourne actor and his girlfriend Tina Kunakey were spotted strolling through the neighborhood of Leblon on Saturday (December 23) in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Vincent is currently filming L’Empereur de Paris.

“O garotao de Ipanema… 📷 by BGP #backinrioooo” Vincent wrote on his Instagram along with a stylish photo of himself. Check out his post below!