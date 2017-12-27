Alfie Curtis Dead - 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' Actor Dies at 87

Alfie Curtis has sadly passed away.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing Dr. Evazan in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, died at the age of 87.

Mark Hamill, his Star Wars co-star, confirmed the news on Tuesday (December 26).

“ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf — you’ll be missed. #RIP <3 — mh.” he wrote.

Alfie also had roles in movies over the years like The Elephant Man, and in television shows including Cribb and Lost Empires.

Our thoughts are with Alfie‘s loved ones at this difficult time.