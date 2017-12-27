Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 1:54 pm

Alison Brie Reveals What It's Like Being on Set with Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg

Alison Brie Reveals What It's Like Being on Set with Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg

Alison Brie is looking simply stunning on the cover of Gotham‘s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old The Post actress had to share…

On co-starring with Meryl Streep in The Post: “There are so many points in my life where I’ve [thought]: Now I’m living the dream. And then you’re standing there, in the middle of a set, taking direction from Steven Spielberg, in a scene with Meryl Streep…No, now I’m living the dream. Talk about setting the bar high.”

On the possibility of changing her body for a role: “I set a private goal to book an action movie. But what if I have to change my body so I look the way they want me to look? But with GLOW, our producers didn’t want us to change our bodies at all. They said, ‘We want all shapes and sizes of women to be represented on this show. We love you the way you are.’”

On her life now: “Being in my mid-30′s, I’m feeling satisfied in life. I got married earlier this year. I think there are a lot of [areas] where I figured out what I want. I know who I am and I’m proud of it.”

For more from Alison, visit Gotham-Magazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
alison brie gotham magazine 01
alison brie gotham magazine 02
alison brie gotham magazine 03
alison brie gotham magazine 04
alison brie gotham magazine 05
alison brie gotham magazine 06
alison brie gotham magazine 07
alison brie gotham magazine 08

Credit: Diego Uchitel
Posted to: Alison Brie, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Jo

    Why is she still being hired? What an awful actress.