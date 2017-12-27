Alison Brie Reveals What It's Like Being on Set with Meryl Streep & Steven Spielberg

Alison Brie is looking simply stunning on the cover of Gotham‘s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old The Post actress had to share…

On co-starring with Meryl Streep in The Post: “There are so many points in my life where I’ve [thought]: Now I’m living the dream. And then you’re standing there, in the middle of a set, taking direction from Steven Spielberg, in a scene with Meryl Streep…No, now I’m living the dream. Talk about setting the bar high.”

On the possibility of changing her body for a role: “I set a private goal to book an action movie. But what if I have to change my body so I look the way they want me to look? But with GLOW, our producers didn’t want us to change our bodies at all. They said, ‘We want all shapes and sizes of women to be represented on this show. We love you the way you are.’”

On her life now: “Being in my mid-30′s, I’m feeling satisfied in life. I got married earlier this year. I think there are a lot of [areas] where I figured out what I want. I know who I am and I’m proud of it.”

