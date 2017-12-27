Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 5:35 pm

Ariel Winter Shares Super Glam Post-Christmas Selfie

Ariel Winter is here with the holiday makeup inspo.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted heading to lunch with her grandmother on Wednesday (December 27) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a light pink velvet halter hop, black sweatpants, and matching pink platform shoes.

Ariel also wore a pair of round, purple-rimmed glasses and a matching purse, letting her dark locks flow freely.

“😈young savage 😈 @kipzachary & @sienree slaying today’s look 💁🏻‍,” Ariel captioned the Instagram photo below on Tuesday. “♀️ lashes by @mavlashextensions, lip gloss by @buxomcosmetics, & foundation by @armanibeauty 😈.”

ICYMI, see how Ariel and her boyfriend Levi Meaden spent their romantic Christmas.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

