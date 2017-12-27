Ariel Winter Shares Super Glam Post-Christmas Selfie

Ariel Winter is here with the holiday makeup inspo.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted heading to lunch with her grandmother on Wednesday (December 27) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a light pink velvet halter hop, black sweatpants, and matching pink platform shoes.

Ariel also wore a pair of round, purple-rimmed glasses and a matching purse, letting her dark locks flow freely.

“😈young savage 😈 @kipzachary & @sienree slaying today’s look 💁🏻‍,” Ariel captioned the Instagram photo below on Tuesday. “♀️ lashes by @mavlashextensions, lip gloss by @buxomcosmetics, & foundation by @armanibeauty 😈.”

