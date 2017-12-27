'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Reveals First Look Trailer - Watch Now!

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming FX series.

The show, which stars Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss, follows the real-life murder of the fashion designer in July 1997.

The series also stars Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

The first look shows new scenes from the series including murderer Andrew Cunanan‘s other victims and the investigation into Versace‘s death.

“This is about the events leading up to the murder of Gianni Versace but also we’re going to learn how it could have been avoided,” Edgar says in the video.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere on January 17.

Check out the entire video below…