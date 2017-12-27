Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Behati Prinsloo Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display in New Video!

Behati Prinsloo Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display in New Video!

Behati Prinsloo put on a funky filter and showed off her bare baby bump in this new video!

The 28-year-old pregnant model recorded a fun video showing off all the angles of her growing baby bump. She captioned the video with, “‘Tis the season.”

Behati and her hubby Adam Levine announced that they were expecting their second child together back in September. They’re having a baby girl!

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, back in September 2016.

Check out the video posted by Behati below….
Photos: Instagram
