Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 6:17 pm

Billie Lourd Writes Emotional Tribute on the One Year Anniversary of Her Mother Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd Writes Emotional Tribute on the One Year Anniversary of Her Mother Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother Carrie Fisher‘s memory with a touching tribute on Wednesday (December 27), the one year anniversary of her death.

The 25-year-old Star Wars actress posted the emotional dedication on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises’. And she did. I love you times infinity. 🌜👙🌛,” she wrote.

See the incredible photo of the trek below.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Just Jared on Facebook
billie lourd carrie fisher together 01
billie lourd carrie fisher together 02
billie lourd carrie fisher together 03
billie lourd carrie fisher together 04
billie lourd carrie fisher together 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 00, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr