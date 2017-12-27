Billie Lourd Writes Emotional Tribute on the One Year Anniversary of Her Mother Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother Carrie Fisher‘s memory with a touching tribute on Wednesday (December 27), the one year anniversary of her death.

The 25-year-old Star Wars actress posted the emotional dedication on her Instagram.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises’. And she did. I love you times infinity. 🌜👙🌛,” she wrote.

See the incredible photo of the trek below.