Bono Says He Almost Died: 'People Have These Extinction Events In Their Lives'

Bono is on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s brand new issue.

In the interview, the 57-year-old entertainer revealed he had a near-death experience.

When asked what happened and if he would talk about it, Bono said, “Well, I mean, I don’t want to.”

“It’s just a thing that . . . people have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera. Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives – I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?” Bono said. “It’s one thing if you were talking about it in a place of record like Rolling Stone, but by the time it gets to your local tabloid it is just awful. It becomes the question that everyone is asking.”

He also added the experience factored into his album Songs of Experience.

