Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

If you didn’t see the latest news, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were both on a flight to Japan that was diverted back to Los Angeles after four hours in the air because a passenger realized they were on the wrong flight.

Chrissy live-tweeted the whole experience, and now that she’s almost in Japan, she took to Twitter again to answer one fan’s question.

“Serious question. Why dont you guys fly private?” one fan asked, to which Chrissy responded, “A lot of people have been asking this and I would just like you all to know that a round trip international private flight is like…300,000 dollars.”