Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confronting Him

Seven of Dustin Hoffman's accusers have come forward with a statement thanking John Oliver for confronting Dustin in a public forum for allegations of sexual harassment.

“We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman,” the women wrote in a statement, then posted on Twitter by Anna Graham Hunter. “While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most. Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same.”

The statement was signed by his accusers, Anna, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas, and two women who wish to remain anonymous.