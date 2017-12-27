Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confronting Him

Dustin Hoffman Accusers Thank John Oliver for Confronting Him

Seven of Dustin Hoffman's accusers have come forward with a statement thanking John Oliver for confronting Dustin in a public forum for allegations of sexual harassment.

“We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman,” the women wrote in a statement, then posted on Twitter by Anna Graham Hunter. “While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most. Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same.”

The statement was signed by his accusers, Anna, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas, and two women who wish to remain anonymous.

    The reason it wasn’t productive was that Dustin was blindsided and deflecting. But the only reason he was blindsided is because these guys have always been allowed to skate by and avoid these tough questions. (I mean really, why should he think these accusations can come out and he shouldn’t have to defend himself past a vague initial statement?) By asking the uncomfortable questions and not backing down, John Oliver sent a message to the rest of them – and the people who hire them – that they WILL be held accountable expected to answer to the public for their actions. It’s only a good thing IMO, and hopefully the victims voicing their support emphasizes that.

