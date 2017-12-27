Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 2:33 am

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Spend the Day Sightseeing in Paris

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Spend the Day Sightseeing in Paris

Emmy Rossum and husband Sam Esmail check out the artwork while visiting the Orsay Museum on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old actress wore a chic trench coat and white beanie for day checking out the museums.

During their sightseeing ventures, Emmy took to Instagram to share tons of stunning shots all throughout France.

mirror, mirror

