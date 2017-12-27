Wed, 27 December 2017 at 2:33 am
Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Spend the Day Sightseeing in Paris
Emmy Rossum and husband Sam Esmail check out the artwork while visiting the Orsay Museum on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Paris, France.
The 31-year-old actress wore a chic trench coat and white beanie for day checking out the museums.
During their sightseeing ventures, Emmy took to Instagram to share tons of stunning shots all throughout France.
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail
