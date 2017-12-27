Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 7:17 pm

Jenna Fischer Apologizes for Tweet About Tax Reform Bill

Jenna Fischer Apologizes for Tweet About Tax Reform Bill

Jenna Fischer is apologizing for mixing up information about the newly passed Republican tax reform bill.

The 43-year-old The Office actress issued a statement on Wednesday (December 27) regarding a now-deleted tweet regarding tax deductions for teachers.

“Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teachers to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored. I feel genuinely bad about getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Read her full statement below!
