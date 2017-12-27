Jenna Fischer Apologizes for Tweet About Tax Reform Bill
Jenna Fischer is apologizing for mixing up information about the newly passed Republican tax reform bill.
The 43-year-old The Office actress issued a statement on Wednesday (December 27) regarding a now-deleted tweet regarding tax deductions for teachers.
“Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teachers to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored. I feel genuinely bad about getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry,” she wrote.
Read her full statement below!
I've deleted a tweet and would like to issue an apology. Please read and re-tweet to help me spread the word! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/R6CNyn4bVV
— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 27, 2017