Jenna Fischer Apologizes for Tweet About Tax Reform Bill

Jenna Fischer is apologizing for mixing up information about the newly passed Republican tax reform bill.

The 43-year-old The Office actress issued a statement on Wednesday (December 27) regarding a now-deleted tweet regarding tax deductions for teachers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Fischer

“Last month, the House of Representatives voted for a tax bill that did kill a $250 deduction for teachers to buy classroom supplies, but in the final bill the deduction was restored. I feel genuinely bad about getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Read her full statement below!