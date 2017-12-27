Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2017 at 10:23 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Shop at Tom Ford in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Shop at Tom Ford in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez stepped out for some post-Christmas shopping!

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old former professional baseball player were spotted browsing items at Tom Ford on Wednesday (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer wore a white t-shirt, long cardigan, ripped blue jeans, and Timberland boots, completing her look with a gold “Jennifer” necklace, oversized gold hoop earrings, circular shades, and her hair in a top knot.

Alex, meanwhile, rocked a black tracksuit with red and white stripes, along with matching sneakers.

The duo reportedly attracted a lot of attention while inside the store, eventually exiting out the back.

ICYMI, check out the sweet photos from the couple’s first Christmas together!
