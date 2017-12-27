Jordin Sparks Cradles Baby Bump in 'Baby's First Christmas' Sweater!

Jordin Sparks can’t wait to be a mom!

The 28-year-old pregnant American Idol alum took to Instagram on Christmas to share a selfie featuring her growing baby bump for the holidays.

In the photo, Jordin cradles her bump while wearing a shirt that says “Baby’s 1st Christmas on the inside.”

“Merry Christmas to you & yours. Be kind to each other,” Jordin wrote with the photo.

Back in November, Jordin announced that she and husband Dana Isaiah were expecting their first child together.