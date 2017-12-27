Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 10:59 pm

Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Ex Jane, Ordered to Pay $22K in Child Support

Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Ex Jane, Ordered to Pay $22K in Child Support

Kevin McKidd is officially a single man.

The 44-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and his ex wife Jane have finally finalized their divorce on Friday (December 22) after initially separating back in October 2015 after almost 17 years of marriage.

Kevin and Jane share two children – Joseph, 17, and Iona, 15 – and will continue to share joint legal custody of them.

Kevin has been ordered to pay his ex $22,440 in monthly child support along with paying for their private school and summer camp.

He will additionally be paying Jane $65,096 a month for spousal support and 20% of any income he receives over $3 million a year.

Once his kids turn 18, Kevin will stop paying child support, but will pay Jane an additional $12,147 a month in spousal support for four years.

Kevin and Jane each received ownership of of one of their three homes, and will share ownership of a third home they own in Malibu.
Photos: Getty
