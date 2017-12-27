Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 12:31 pm

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticize Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticize Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian recently gave a sneak peek into how she works out while pregnant, and she received a lot of negative feedback about her choice of exercise.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing sh*t,” Khloe tweeted on Tuesday (December 26), along with an article talking about the benefits of working out while pregnant.

After months of silence, Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy just last week! Congrats again to her and Tristan Thompson!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    PLEASE stop sharing shit.

  • shoes4life

    Can the dumb saying “clap back” and the Katrashians be banned for good starting January 1, 2018, please!

  • moody

    we are never going to be rid of these parasites. NEVER. their spawn will have show on E! soon. They are a plague.

  • Stoni

    Khloe just tell the lard asses to mind their own business and get off their couch, they might feel better.

  • Jo

    Just ban Khloe, Rob and Kylie. They are insufferable. I enjoy Kim, Kourtney and Kendal.