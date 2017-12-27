Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticize Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian recently gave a sneak peek into how she works out while pregnant, and she received a lot of negative feedback about her choice of exercise.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing sh*t,” Khloe tweeted on Tuesday (December 26), along with an article talking about the benefits of working out while pregnant.

After months of silence, Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy just last week! Congrats again to her and Tristan Thompson!