Luke Bryan Surprises Wife Caroline with Two Kangaroos for Christmas! (VIDEO)

It’s going to be very hard for Luke Bryan to top his Christmas gifts for his wife Caroline next year!

The 41-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Christmas morning to share a video of him surprising his wife with two baby kangaroos.

Luke and his kids had Caroline wear a blindfold as he joked that he was surprising her with two handbags and totally surprised her with the baby kangaroos – named Todd and Margo.

Luke also shared that the kangaroos were the latest addition to his and Caroline‘s “Brett Barn” – named in honor of his infant niece who died earlier this year – which homes llamas, ponies, and other animals to cheer up children with different illnesses.

