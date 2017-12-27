Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 8:48 pm

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Enjoy a Winter Stroll in Aspen!

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Enjoy a Winter Stroll in Aspen!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having a fabulous time in the snow!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse singer and the 34-year-old dancer were spotted taking a nice stroll together on Wednesday (December 27) in Aspen, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

The two were all smiles, bundled up in their luxury snow gear, while holding hands and walking through the ski resort town.

Mariah has a big week coming up: she’s set to return to the stage on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for a redemption performance after last year’s much-discussed debacle. We can’t wait to watch her triumphant return!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey

