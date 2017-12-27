Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 11:28 pm

Mario Lopez Shows Off Bulging Biceps in Beverly Hills!

Mario Lopez Shows Off Bulging Biceps in Beverly Hills!

Mario Lopez time at the gym is really paying off!

The 44-year-old Extra host flaunted his super buff biceps in a white tank shirt as he left lunch at California Kitchen Cafe on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mario Lopez

Recently, Mario has been spending lots of time working out in the boxing ring.

Later that day, Mario took to Instagram to share a couple videos of himself sparring with his trainer.

Check out the videos below!

Gettin it in… #WildCardBoxingClub #Sparring #Chingasos

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

mario lopez shows off bulging biceps while out in beverly hills 01
mario lopez shows off bulging biceps while out in beverly hills 02
mario lopez shows off bulging biceps while out in beverly hills 03
mario lopez shows off bulging biceps while out in beverly hills 04
mario lopez shows off bulging biceps while out in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Mario Lopez

