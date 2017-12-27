Mario Lopez Shows Off Bulging Biceps in Beverly Hills!

Mario Lopez time at the gym is really paying off!

The 44-year-old Extra host flaunted his super buff biceps in a white tank shirt as he left lunch at California Kitchen Cafe on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Recently, Mario has been spending lots of time working out in the boxing ring.

Later that day, Mario took to Instagram to share a couple videos of himself sparring with his trainer.

