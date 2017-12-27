Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Chrissy Teigen Tweets Crazy Details of Her Flight to Tokyo, Which Was Sent Back to L.A.

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry Reveals What Meghan Markle Thought of Christmas with Royal Family

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Buff Body in Barbados!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 1:40 am

Matthew Morrison Spends Christmas on the Golf Course in Hawaii!

Matthew Morrison Spends Christmas on the Golf Course in Hawaii!

Matthew Morrison is all smiles as he plays a few rounds of gold with friends on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) in Hawaii.

The 39-year-old former Glee star has been in Hawaii for the past few days celebrating pal Michael Gleicher‘s wedding alongside Chace Crawford and JC Chasez.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison

The night before, Matt took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his wife Renee and their 2-month-old son Revel with their Christmas decorations in their hotel room.

“Surprised my love @reneemmorrison with her Christmas lights on our trip and now here we sit this Christmas Eve wishing you all a very happy holiday in front of our Christmas tree!!! #datenight,” Matt captioned the below photo.
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew morrison spends christmas on the golf course in hawaii 01
matthew morrison spends christmas on the golf course in hawaii 02
matthew morrison spends christmas on the golf course in hawaii 03
matthew morrison spends christmas on the golf course in hawaii 04
matthew morrison spends christmas on the golf course in hawaii 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Matthew Morrison, Renee Puente, Revel Morrison

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr