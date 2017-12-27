Matthew Morrison Spends Christmas on the Golf Course in Hawaii!

Matthew Morrison is all smiles as he plays a few rounds of gold with friends on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) in Hawaii.

The 39-year-old former Glee star has been in Hawaii for the past few days celebrating pal Michael Gleicher‘s wedding alongside Chace Crawford and JC Chasez.

The night before, Matt took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his wife Renee and their 2-month-old son Revel with their Christmas decorations in their hotel room.

“Surprised my love @reneemmorrison with her Christmas lights on our trip and now here we sit this Christmas Eve wishing you all a very happy holiday in front of our Christmas tree!!! #datenight,” Matt captioned the below photo.