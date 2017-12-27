Pregnant Eva Longoria Grabs Lunch with Olivia Munn in Miami
Eva Longoria does some shopping enjoying lunch outside on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Miami, Florida.
The 42-year-old actress/director showed off her growing baby bump in a black dress as she spent the afternoon grabbing lunch with her husband Jose Baston and close friend Olivia Munn.
Olivia joined Eva and Jose for Christmas in Miami and have been documenting their holiday festivities together.
