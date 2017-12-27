Pregnant Jessica Alba Takes a Holiday Hike With Her Family

Jessica Alba‘s baby bump is getting so big!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted grabbing lunch her husband Cash Warren at Cabbage Patch restaurant on Wednesday (December 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by their daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 (not pictured).

Jessica wore a black top, leggings, and sneakers, staying warm in a blue and green plaid shirt and green jacket.

The group also went on a hike that same day.

On Tuesday, the family enjoyed a meal at Nate’n Al Delicatessen, during which Jessica rocked a similar outfit with grey Nike sneakers, a light-colored jacket around her waist, and a grey and black baseball cap over her ponytail.

Jessica and Cash are expecting their third child, a baby boy, in January! ICYMI, check out their last Christmas card as a family of four.