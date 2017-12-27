Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Prince Harry Asked If Barack Obama Will Be Invited to His Wedding

Prince Harry Asked If Barack Obama Will Be Invited to His Wedding

Prince Harry was a guest editor for BBC Radio 4′s Today Program, and sat down for an interview. He also interviewed former President Barack Obama for the program!

While sitting for his own interview, Prince Harry was asked about interviewing the former President. The radio host asked if he would be getting an invite to his wedding to Meghan Markle!

“We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise,” Prince Harry responded.

Photos: Getty
