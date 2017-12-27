Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Enjoyed Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry‘s fiancee Meghan Markle joined him for Christmas with the Royal family, including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth and more.

In a new interview, Prince Harry revealed how the day went.

“It was fantastic! She really enjoyed it! The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time,” the 33-year-old royal said during his interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today show.

He added that Meghan did great with all the royal family traditions.

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,” he continued. Adding about the new year, he said, “We’re looking forward to the new year and 2018, because I’m determined that myself and the younger generation, the pendulum is going to swing in 2018, and it’s going to be a fantastic year.”