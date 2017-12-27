Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Baby Bump at 31 Weeks

April Love Geary, who is pregnant with her and Robin Thicke‘s first child, just shared a photo of her bare baby bump at 31 weeks!

The 40-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer and the model, 23, were spotted stopping by the dry cleaners on Wednesday (December 27) in Los Angeles.

That same day, April took to Instagram to post the mirror pic below, featuring April posing in a lacy grey bra and white Calvin Klein underwear as she cradles her growing bump.

“31 weeks today! HOME STRETCH,” she captioned it.

The couple shared their pregnancy news back in August and revealed that the baby girl is due on Robin‘s late father Alan Thicke‘s birthday, in March.