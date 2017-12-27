Ryan Murphy's New Dance Musical 'Pose' Gets Series Order at FX!

Get ready for a new Ryan Murphy series to enjoy!

The American Horror Story writer’s latest series, a dance musical co-starring Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek, was ordered for eight episodes to make up its first season, according to Deadline.

Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life in New York in the 1980s: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

The show has already made history by featuring the largest transgender series regular cast, as well as the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.

“I am thrilled to join forces with John Landgraf and FX Networks and FXP and Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Fox 21 Television Studios to present what I think is a game changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect,” said Ryan.

“Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters – a record in American television history. I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

The show is scheduled to begin production in February 2018 in New York, and expected to premiere later in the summer on FX.