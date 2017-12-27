Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 12:54 pm

Shakira Steps Out With Gerard Pique After Postponing Tour

Shakira Steps Out With Gerard Pique After Postponing Tour

Shakira is making time for family while she heals her vocal cords.

The 40-year-old entertainer stepped out for dinner on Tuesday night (December 26) at Hunt & Fish Club in New York City.

Shakira kept bundled up as she made her way into the restaurant.

She was joined by her longtime love Gerard Pique and their sons – four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha (not pictured).

Shakira just announced that she will be postponing her El Dorado World Tour until June of 2018, after suffering a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord.

In her heartfelt note, Shakira thanked her fans for their patience and expressed her excitement about continuing the tour in June.

Just Jared on Facebook
shakira steps out after postponing tour 01
shakira steps out after postponing tour 02
shakira steps out after postponing tour 03

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    That hemorrhage on her vocal cords is karma for giving our ears hemorrhages all these years. She should retire, it sounds serious.