Shakira Steps Out With Gerard Pique After Postponing Tour

Shakira is making time for family while she heals her vocal cords.

The 40-year-old entertainer stepped out for dinner on Tuesday night (December 26) at Hunt & Fish Club in New York City.

Shakira kept bundled up as she made her way into the restaurant.

She was joined by her longtime love Gerard Pique and their sons – four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha (not pictured).

Shakira just announced that she will be postponing her El Dorado World Tour until June of 2018, after suffering a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord.

In her heartfelt note, Shakira thanked her fans for their patience and expressed her excitement about continuing the tour in June.