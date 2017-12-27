Shirtless Jeremy Piven & British Actress Darcie Lincoln Relax in Hawaii Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jeremy Piven is enjoying a tropical vacation with his rumored girlfriend Darcie Lincoln amid sexual harassment allegations made against him.

The 52-year-old Entourage actor and the British Son of God actress were spotted paddle boarding over the weekend in Hawaii.

Jeremy went shirtless and rocked a pair of navy blue and white board shorts, panama hat, and dark shades, while Darcie sported a pink bikini.

The duo was also seen walking along the beach on Tuesday (December 26).

Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault by several women, resulting in the recent cancellation of his CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd. CBS is currently investigating the claims.