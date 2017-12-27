Tatiana Maslany Will No Longer Star in Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Show 'Pose'

Tatiana Maslany will not star in Ryan Murphy‘s forthcoming FX series Pose in 2018.

While the 32-year-old Orphan Black actress was originally reported to be cast as a dance teacher in the upcoming show, her role was rewritten and reconceived as a 50-year-old African-American woman who will now be played by Charlayne Woodard, Deadline reports.

The show was just ordered to series by FX, with eight episodes due to arrive by next summer.

Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life in New York in the 1980s: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.