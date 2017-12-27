Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 10:52 pm

Tatiana Maslany Will No Longer Star in Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Show 'Pose'

Tatiana Maslany Will No Longer Star in Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Show 'Pose'

Tatiana Maslany will not star in Ryan Murphy‘s forthcoming FX series Pose in 2018.

While the 32-year-old Orphan Black actress was originally reported to be cast as a dance teacher in the upcoming show, her role was rewritten and reconceived as a 50-year-old African-American woman who will now be played by Charlayne Woodard, Deadline reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tatiana Maslany

The show was just ordered to series by FX, with eight episodes due to arrive by next summer.

Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life in New York in the 1980s: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ryan Murphy, Tatiana Maslany

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr
  • joshemerson

    Well I’m no longer interested in that show.

  • Mary


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da33d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerGroupJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da33luuuu