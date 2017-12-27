'Vanity Fair' Criticized for Mocking Hillary Clinton in New Year's Resolutions Video

Vanity Fair is facing heavy criticism from social media, including stars like Patricia Arquette and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, for one of their latest videos.

The clip, in which the magazine’s staff suggests New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton, has faced serious backlash for being sexist and insultingly condescending ever since it went live on Saturday (December 23) – resulting in the trending topic #CancelVanityFair on Twitter.

The suggestions to Hillary include teaching a class on alternate nostril breathing, taking up hobbies like knitting and putting away the James Comey voodoo doll.

“This is really pathetic. You should be embarrassed,” Jordan wrote.

Hillary herself has not yet commented on the video.

See reactions, and the original video, below.