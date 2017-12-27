Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2017 at 11:46 pm

'Vanity Fair' Criticized for Mocking Hillary Clinton in New Year's Resolutions Video

'Vanity Fair' Criticized for Mocking Hillary Clinton in New Year's Resolutions Video

Vanity Fair is facing heavy criticism from social media, including stars like Patricia Arquette and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, for one of their latest videos.

The clip, in which the magazine’s staff suggests New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton, has faced serious backlash for being sexist and insultingly condescending ever since it went live on Saturday (December 23) – resulting in the trending topic #CancelVanityFair on Twitter.

The suggestions to Hillary include teaching a class on alternate nostril breathing, taking up hobbies like knitting and putting away the James Comey voodoo doll.

“This is really pathetic. You should be embarrassed,” Jordan wrote.

Hillary herself has not yet commented on the video.

See reactions, and the original video, below.
  • j b

    Great to see another magazine run by Trump supporting deplorables is going to be forced into bankruptcy. The Resistance just keeps on gaining strength while Trump gets closer every day to impeachment or the 25th Amendment being his downfall.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    Dude shut up ,this was clearly a Joke it just Twitter having a fit agin.

    I bet you they are more Hillary supporters ,it was just a joke.

    Christsake do the alt left like to eat their own.

  • j b

    Shut up deplorable idiot. Nobody cares what you uneducated Trump supporters think about Hillary Clinton.

  • Ash

    What an arrogant idiot you are! People like you give other democrats a bad name. Hillary is one of the most corrupt politicians in U.S. history. Get over it.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    I am not form the US so no I have no say in the matter who is the president BUT I do have to say she is a bigger Joke t then anybody else,(even Trump)

    She took tones of money form other people and was pushed so hard because she was a women not because she was the right Candidate.Bernie Sanders was the right Candidate.

    Agin this was a joke piece from a very liberal magazine(well except the time they had Christopher Hitchens.)

    It just Twitter is a bunch of whiny little bitches.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    Amen.

  • Rossy boi

    Keeps gaining strength….HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

  • Rossy boi

    The only idiot is you.
    The only uneducated one is you.

    Keep watching Keith Olberman in your mothers basement you pathetic loser.