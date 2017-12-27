'Vanity Fair' Criticized for Mocking Hillary Clinton in New Year's Resolutions Video
Vanity Fair is facing heavy criticism from social media, including stars like Patricia Arquette and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, for one of their latest videos.
The clip, in which the magazine’s staff suggests New Year’s resolutions for Hillary Clinton, has faced serious backlash for being sexist and insultingly condescending ever since it went live on Saturday (December 23) – resulting in the trending topic #CancelVanityFair on Twitter.
The suggestions to Hillary include teaching a class on alternate nostril breathing, taking up hobbies like knitting and putting away the James Comey voodoo doll.
“This is really pathetic. You should be embarrassed,” Jordan wrote.
Hillary herself has not yet commented on the video.
See reactions, and the original video, below.
Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017
Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017
This is really pathetic. You should be embarrassed.
— Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) December 26, 2017
Six New Year’s Resolutions for Vanity Fair’s Hive Editors: 1) Don’t make videos on Ambien 2) Show some fucking respect to the 1st female Presidential nominee of a major political party & the former 1st lady & Secretary of State 3) Learn what funny is 4) Fuck off 5) see 4 6) see 5
— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) December 27, 2017