Zendaya Takes a Break From 'Greatest Showman' Promo to Enjoy Holidays With Her Family
Zendaya is taking a much-deserved break from promoting her new movie The Greatest Showman to enjoy some quality time with her family!
The 21-year-old actress was spotted arriving at a studio on Wednesday (December 27) in Universal City, Calif.
Despite it being Wednesday, Zendaya sported a black Alberta Ferretti sweater with the word “Tuesday” written on it in green.
She also wore a pair of ripped blue jeans, black sneakers, and her glasses hung on the front of her sweater.
“Hope you’ve all had a beautiful day, Merry Christmas and lots of love from me, Noony and his adorably festive collar 🤗💫,” Zendaya captioned the Twitter video of her cute pup below on Tuesday.
Don’t miss The Greatest Showman in theaters now!
Hope you've all had a beautiful day, Merry Christmas and lots of love from me, Noony and his adorably festive collar 🤗💫 pic.twitter.com/S6FCaWmEUN
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 26, 2017