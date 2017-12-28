Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 8:02 pm

Ariel Winter Kicks Off Her Day with a Workout

Ariel Winter Kicks Off Her Day with a Workout

Ariel Winter checks both ways before crossing the street as she leaves a morning workout on Thursday (December 27) in Studio City, Calif.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress showed off some skin in a black tank shirt and leggings as she grabbed a snack after her workout before continuing to run errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Earlier this week, Ariel and boyfriend Levi Meaden were spotted looking super stylish as they left a studio after working on a project together.

ICYMI, see how Ariel and Levi spent their romantic Christmas!
Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter kicks off her day with a workout 01
ariel winter kicks off her day with a workout 02
ariel winter kicks off her day with a workout 03
ariel winter kicks off her day with a workout 04
ariel winter kicks off her day with a workout 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr