Busy Philipps Joins Her Daughters at a Super Fun Slumber Party

Busy Philipps poses for a cute photo while celebrating the end of the year at the LOL! Surprise NYE Party in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by her daughters Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 4. She co-hosted it with Sara Foster, who brought her daughter Valentina.

Au Fudge owner Estee Stanley hosted the event at her house with daughter Flora and all of her friends joined in the fun at the slumber party.

“Celebrating the New Year early with Birdie, Cricket and friends at the #LOLSurpriseConfettiPop ultimate sleepover party! (You know my girls are LOL obsessed!),” Busy captioned the below slideshow on Instagram.