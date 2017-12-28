Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 11:59 pm

Busy Philipps Joins Her Daughters at a Super Fun Slumber Party

Busy Philipps Joins Her Daughters at a Super Fun Slumber Party

Busy Philipps poses for a cute photo while celebrating the end of the year at the LOL! Surprise NYE Party in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress was joined at the event by her daughters Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 4. She co-hosted it with Sara Foster, who brought her daughter Valentina.

Au Fudge owner Estee Stanley hosted the event at her house with daughter Flora and all of her friends joined in the fun at the slumber party.

“Celebrating the New Year early with Birdie, Cricket and friends at the #LOLSurpriseConfettiPop ultimate sleepover party! (You know my girls are LOL obsessed!),” Busy captioned the below slideshow on Instagram.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Just Jared on Facebook
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 01
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 02
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 03
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 04
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 05
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 06
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 07
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 08
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 09
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 10
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 11
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 12
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 13
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 14
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 15
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 16
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 17
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 18
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 19
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 20
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 21
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 22
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 23
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 24
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 25
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 26
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 27
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 28
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 29
busy philipps joins her daughters at a super fun slumber party 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Birdie Silverstein, Busy Philipps, Celebrity Babies, Cricket Silverstein, Estee Stanley, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    Busy, Birdie and Cricket: SMDFH.