Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Stars are speaking out to slam President Trump for a tweet he wrote suggesting that we could use “global warming” to heat up the east coast during the chilly weather happening right now.

Trump seemingly has no idea what global warming actually is, or he is making a very poor joke.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump wrote.

Cheslea Handler, Josh Gad, and more celebs are among the stars calling out the president for his tweet.

Hey dumbass, global warming doesn’t only mean extreme heat; it means extreme weather. Hot and cold. Maybe buy a thermometer and shove it up your ass. https://t.co/wdO0t0nPiY — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 29, 2017 We have a President who categorically doesn’t believe in Science. America is entering into a new Dark Age, because it’s cold in Chicago this week. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2017

