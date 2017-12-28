Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 9:42 pm

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Stars are speaking out to slam President Trump for a tweet he wrote suggesting that we could use “global warming” to heat up the east coast during the chilly weather happening right now.

Trump seemingly has no idea what global warming actually is, or he is making a very poor joke.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump wrote.

Cheslea Handler, Josh Gad, and more celebs are among the stars calling out the president for his tweet.

Click inside to read the rest of the celeb tweets…

