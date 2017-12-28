Top Stories
Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 10:52 pm

Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Files for Divorce from Wife Angeline

Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Files for Divorce from Wife Angeline

Jason Beghe has filed for divorce from his wife of 16 years, Angeline.

The 57-year-old Chicago P.D. actor cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce documents and he is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 14-year-old Bix and 11-year-old Bo, according to The Blast.

The separation date is listed as May 10, 2016.

Jason was recently accused of sexual harassment by several members of the Chicago P.D. cast and crew. NBC investigated the claims and the network said action was taken.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” Jason said in a statement at the time. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jason beghe files for divorce from wife angeline 01
jason beghe files for divorce from wife angeline 02
jason beghe files for divorce from wife angeline 03
jason beghe files for divorce from wife angeline 04
jason beghe files for divorce from wife angeline 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Divorce, Jason Beghe, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Michelle Obama was spotted attending a yoga class in Hawaii with Malia - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse opens up about being a former Disney star - Just Jared Jr
  • Sean Avery is showing off his bum in a cheeky Insta pic - TooFab
  • Fans and colleagues are remembering Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis after her sudden death - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Ashley Tisdale's NYE glam - Just Jared Jr
  • Ausangel01

    Anger issues not sexual harassment. HUGE DIFFERENCE. JJ, if you can’t report accurately then just stop altogether.

  • Devin McMusters

    Without Jason Beghe the Chicago universe collapses. Let personal matters stay personal.

  • Tracy Thompson

    Totally agree those types of mistakes can destroy a persons professionally and personally, but really from what I’m noticing you don’t have to have proof just have allegations the saddest part of this Hollywood witch hunt is the further back the allegation the better. One question I want asked is why was ok back then to do anything for an acting job and keep quiet to be rich and famous these women didn’t feel there esteem was more important then being famous.