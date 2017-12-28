Chicago PD's Jason Beghe Files for Divorce from Wife Angeline

Jason Beghe has filed for divorce from his wife of 16 years, Angeline.

The 57-year-old Chicago P.D. actor cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce documents and he is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 14-year-old Bix and 11-year-old Bo, according to The Blast.

The separation date is listed as May 10, 2016.

Jason was recently accused of sexual harassment by several members of the Chicago P.D. cast and crew. NBC investigated the claims and the network said action was taken.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” Jason said in a statement at the time. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”