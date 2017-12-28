Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Closing of Guy Fieri's Restaurant

It’s a sad day for Chrissy Teigen.

The 32-year-old model has just learned that one of her favorite restaurants in New York City – Guy Fieri‘s Guys American Kitchen & Bar – will be closing, and she’s not happy about it.

“’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids,” Chrissy tweeted along with an article about the closing.

Guy hasn’t commented on why his popular restaurant will be closing after being in business for over five years.

Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar will officially be closing on December 31.