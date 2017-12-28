Top Stories
Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Here's How a Man Got on Chrissy Teigen's Tokyo Flight Without a Ticket

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump During a Workout with Kourtney

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Pack on PDA, Look So Happy in Paris!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 7:33 pm

Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Closing of Guy Fieri's Restaurant

Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Closing of Guy Fieri's Restaurant

It’s a sad day for Chrissy Teigen.

The 32-year-old model has just learned that one of her favorite restaurants in New York City – Guy Fieri‘s Guys American Kitchen & Bar – will be closing, and she’s not happy about it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“’ll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids,” Chrissy tweeted along with an article about the closing.

Guy hasn’t commented on why his popular restaurant will be closing after being in business for over five years.

Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar will officially be closing on December 31.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Guy Fieri

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr
  • tom

    stupid woman has nothing to do but comment on twitter

  • Amaranthus63

    Chrissy is so sweet and just the best. I love her and how passionate she is about everything.