Cupcakke Unveils 'Ephorize' Album Cover & Release Date - See The Track List!

Cupcakke is dropping a new album called Ephorize at the top of 2018!

The 20-year-old rapper made the announcement on social media in December, revealing the upcoming record’s track list on Wednesday (December 27).

Most recently, the viral Internet sensation was featured on Charli XCX‘s new mixtape Pop 2, and her latest album Queen Elizabitch landed on Rolling Stone‘s Best Rap Albums of 2017 list.

Cupcakke also appeared on Charli‘s Number 1 Angel mixtape at the beginning of 2017 with “Lipgloss.”

The album will be released on January 5, 2018.

Check out the track list inside!

1. 2 Minutes

2. Cartoons

3. Duck Duck Goose

4. Wisdom Teeth

5. Crayons

6. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

7. Exit

8. Self Interview

9. Navel

10. Spoiled Milk Titties

11. Total

12. Post Pic

13. Meet & Greet

14. Single While Taken

15. Fullest