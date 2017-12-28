Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Toned Body in Hot Swimsuit Selfie - See the Pic!
Demi Lovato: cool for the summer – and sizzling in the winter!
The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop powerhouse kept herself entertained over the holiday break by taking a quick selfie in a super sexy striped black and white swimsuit on Wednesday (December 27).
“In ❤️ with this bathing suit… 😌🍒💋” she captioned the post. She looks seriously amazing!
Demi recently celebrated her sister Madison De La Garza‘s 16th birthday.
