Derek Hough Goes Shirtless for a Post-Workout Swim!

Derek Hough is showing off his super ripped body after his workout!

The 32-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro took to his Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon (December 28) to show off his shirtless body as he got ready for a dip in his pool.

Jumping in an ice cold pool has become somewhat of a habit for Derek. On Christmas Eve, he and brother-in-law Brooks Laich stripped down for a quick dip!

