'Dr. Phil' Guests Claim Show Staff Aided in Substance Abuse

The Dr. Phil show, hosted by Phil McGraw, is being accused of supplying its guests with alcohol and drugs and aiding in substance abuse.

Todd Herzog, a former winner of Survivor, appeared on the show in 2013 and was so drunk that he was carried onto the set. He tells STAT and the Boston Globe that he was not drunk when he arrived at the studio, but there was a bottle of vodka in his dressing room and he drank it all. He also says he was given a Xanax by someone on staff to “calm his nerves.”

Herzog‘s alcohol level was at .263 and Dr. Phil said he had “never talked to a guest who was closer to death.”

There are several other allegations about substance abuse in the report.

While McGraw has not commented yet, Martin Greenberg, the show’s director of professional affairs, responded to the allegations.

“Dr. McGraw has a very strong sense of trying to not exploit people,” he said. “Now it is a television show. These people volunteer to come on. They beg to come on. And he tries to treat them with respect … and to give them the opportunity to get help if they want to do that. It’s not a complicated formula.”