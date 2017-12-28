Drew Barrymore Reveals Why Her Younger Self Would Be Surprised By Herself Today

Drew Barrymore shines in a Celine look on the cover of InStyle magazine’s February 2018 issue, on newsstands January 5.

Here’s what the Santa Clarita Diet star had to share with the mag:

On growing up in the public eye: “From a young age I was overly passionate and thought everything lived and died in a professional atmosphere because, back then, it was really all I had. I didn’t have a family. I’ve been working as long as I can remember.”

On her moods: “God or the devil, face ripper or ‘Take the shirt off my back,’ I definitely have a ferociousness. And I’ve always had it. I completely rebel against authority…I am very f*cking scrappy.”

On not needing romance: “My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I’d be an overstuffed turkey or piñata. So I’m not really hungry for it at this moment. I don’t think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self.”

