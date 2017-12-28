Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 9:02 am

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why Her Younger Self Would Be Surprised By Herself Today

Drew Barrymore shines in a Celine look on the cover of InStyle magazine’s February 2018 issue, on newsstands January 5.

Here’s what the Santa Clarita Diet star had to share with the mag:

On growing up in the public eye: “From a young age I was overly passionate and thought everything lived and died in a professional atmosphere because, back then, it was really all I had. I didn’t have a family. I’ve been working as long as I can remember.”

On her moods: “God or the devil, face ripper or ‘Take the shirt off my back,’ I definitely have a ferociousness. And I’ve always had it. I completely rebel against authority…I am very f*cking scrappy.”

On not needing romance: “My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I’d be an overstuffed turkey or piñata. So I’m not really hungry for it at this moment. I don’t think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self.”

For more from Drew, visit InStyle.com.
drew barrymore instyle february 2018 01

Credit: Anthony Maule/InStyle
Drew Barrymore, Magazine

