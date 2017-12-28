Ellen DeGeneres Saves a Hummingbird - Watch the Video!
Ellen DeGeneres is doing a good deed once again!
The Ellen DeGeneres Show daytime television host posted a video on Twitter on Thursday (December 28) in which she successfully saves a hummingbird.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres
“Do you wanna go somewhere?” she asks the little bird resting on her finger.
“How weird. My wife saves a hummingbird this week. I’m saving one this week,” she remarks to the camera before getting the bird to fly again.
Watch the sweet video below!
Looks like it was my turn to save a hummingbird. pic.twitter.com/O5NfeIHYWr
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 28, 2017