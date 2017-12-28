Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2017 at 5:21 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Saves a Hummingbird - Watch the Video!

Ellen DeGeneres Saves a Hummingbird - Watch the Video!

Ellen DeGeneres is doing a good deed once again!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show daytime television host posted a video on Twitter on Thursday (December 28) in which she successfully saves a hummingbird.

“Do you wanna go somewhere?” she asks the little bird resting on her finger.

“How weird. My wife saves a hummingbird this week. I’m saving one this week,” she remarks to the camera before getting the bird to fly again.

Watch the sweet video below!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty
