Golden Globes 2018 Presenters: First Celebs Revealed!

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to air on January 7, and the first wave of presenters is slowly being revealed!

So far, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been releasing celeb names on the Golden Globes Twitter account.

This year, expect to see Gal Gadot, Kerry Washington, Penelope Cruz, Amy Poehler, and Kelly Clarkson take the stage to present awards.

The HFPA will surely be announcing more presenter names in the coming days, so stay tuned!

In the meantime, be sure to check out the full list of nominees for the Golden Globes.

Be sure to catch the 2018 Golden Globes with Seth Meyers as host.